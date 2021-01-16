Cong questions change of reservation roster for DDC Chairpersons

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 16: Taking strong exception to the change of roster of Reservation for women for the offices of DDC Chairpersons, JKPCC has termed it an attempt to defeat and distort the mandate of the people and manipulate the results to the undue advantage of few blue eyed.

The party also strongly advocated introduction of Anti Defection norms and the system of open voting, to check horse-trading in the upcoming elections to the DDC Chairpersons.

Addressing a press conference, here today, J&K PCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma questioned the change of settled norms and existing rule of reservation for women & SC/ST by a recent order, which is contrary to the existing roster prescribed for the offices of DDC Chairpersons.

He said that the recent order is arbitrary and unconstitutional as the Administrative Secretary has exceeded the powers vested in law and had no authority to legislate in the wake of existing provision in the Act. “Even the earlier order SO-330 of Oct 24, 2020 has not been over ruled or discussed in the later order,” he said.

The Congress leader questioned that when the formula of roster of reservation had already been prescribed and notified in the SO 330 of 24 Oct 2020 for DDC members and DDC Chairpersons for the women as well as SCs/ST, why the same is sought to be changed now, after the results when the eligible candidates are known. “This clearly demonstrate and attempt to defeat and distort the mandate of the people and to give undue advantage to few and disadvantage to many others at the whims of the bureaucratic system,” he said, apprehending distortion of the norms and the spirit of the 73rd amendment in the case of reservation of districts for the SC & STs.

Raising serious questions over the failure to introduce the anti-defection provisions in these important elections of DDC, held on party basis, Mr Sharma said the doors of horse trading ad corruption have been kept wide open, which is a flawed approach to such a significant democratic institutions. He demanded the introduction of provisions of open voting system, already prevalent in the elections of urban bodies.

Ravinder Sharma was accompanied by General Secretary PCC Th Manmohan Singh and newly elected DDC members, Shabir Ahmed Khan (E-Minister Rajouri) and District President Poonch Ch Abdul Gani (DDC Member Poonch).