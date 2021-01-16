Biswas chairs apex committee meeting for Pashmina development

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Jan 16: Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Saugat Biswas, today chaired a meeting of UT level apex committee for Pashmina development, for the promotion of Pashmina in Ladakh and to develop it as a leading brand from Ladakh.

The meeting was attended by Director I&C Moses Kunzang, Director Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department Mohammad Raza, State Director of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) J&K and Ladakh, Additional Registrar Cooperatives, Associate Director Research and Extension, High Mountain Arid Agriculture Research Institute Leh (SKUAST-K), All Changthang Pashmina Ladakh, and expert members from National Institute of Designing (NID), Ahmedabad.

There were discussion and presentation on the production, supply chain of raw material, design, marketing and sales of Pashmina in Ladakh. Key challenges in the various stages such as production of raw material, processing, marketing etc were discussed comprehensively.

Biswas directed the officers to have a contingency plan for the future and a comprehensive plan for fodder. He directed the concerned officials to conduct an analysis and submit the report.

State KVIC Director shared details on conducting research on the production of yarn, exploring sustainable solutions, upgradation of skill, modification of the existing loom and the need for small interventions while as experts from NID Ahmedabad suggested workshops on spinning, weaving, dyeing and customizing Pashmina products.

The matter of easing business in the realm of Pashmina and Pashmina products were discussed extensively. Improvement in the quality of yarn production, creation of yarn bank for small entrepreneurs, setting up of state-of-the-art roving unit, deharing plant and incubation support were deliberated upon in the meeting.

Director Animal Husbandry was tasked to make a comprehensive assessment of fodder requirement for sustaining the goats during drought situations. It was also decided that institutes of National importance such as NID & NIFT will collaborate with the UT Administration in supporting with design inputs, trainings, product diversification/marketing & branding matters for overall quality improvement in the sector.

Entrepreneurs in the sector will be sent for capacity building & exposure visits in the coming months, said Biswas. He added that KVIC will coordinate with various schemes and handholding for quality improvement of yarn.