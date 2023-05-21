Youth found murdered in hotel room

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 21: A young man was found murdered today in a hotel room in Hari Market area of the City of Temples.

According to Police sources, the dead body of 26-year-old namely Imran Khan son of Mohd Aslam, resident of Fatehpur (Rajouri) was found in mysterious circumstances in Room number 6 of Amar Hotel, located at Upper Gumat.

As per sources, the deceased youth had injuries on head, legs, his nose was bleeding and legs were tied with a rope. They said the body was found from the hotel room at about 10:40 AM.

“The body of the deceased was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu for postmortem while a murder case was registered in this connection at Police Station City,” sources said, adding, further investigation of the case was going on.