Man held for illegal sale of petro products

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 21: Police in Baramulla today arrested a shopkeeper for being involved in selling petroleum products at exorbitant rates at Uri.

In this regard, a Police party led by SHO PS Uri under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali arrested a shopkeeper, identified as Ajaz Ahmad Awan son of Bashir Ahmad Awan resident of Salamabad Uri for his involvement in selling Petroleum products at exorbitant rates at his shop at Salamabad Uri.

“Officers also recovered 1020 litres of Diesel from his shop. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody,” police said.

Accordingly, police said, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Uri and investigations have been initiated.