Elderly man found dead

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 21: The police recovered the dead body of an elderly man at village Upper Barmeen in Ghordi area of Ramnagar today.

The sources said that Sukhdev Singh (63), son of Kartar Singh, resident of village Barmeen in Ramngar tehsil, was found dead at his house under mysterious circumstances. He used to live alone. The local villagers was his dead body and immediately called police. Incharge Police Post Ghordi, PSI Abhinav Bhatti rushed to the spot with the police force and took the dead body in custody. It was later shifted to Sub District Hospital, Ramnagar for postmortem.

The police after completion of all the formalities and postmortem handed over the body to family members. Police registered a case under 174 Cr.PC and launched investigation.