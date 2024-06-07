Youth found dead under suspicious circumstances

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 7: A 25-year-old youth was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Badala Mang area of Rajouri’s Badoon, here today.

The deceased has been identified as Shadab Ahmed, son of Khaliq Hussain, resident Chhapriyan Jawahar Nagar. Family members of the deceased have alleged that it was a murder and demanded thorough investigation into the case.

Reports said some locals informed the police that a dead body was lying in Badala Mang area of Rajouri Badoon around 7:15 pm. On receiving the information, the police team immediately reached the spot and shifted the body to GMC Hospital Rajouri.

Family members of the deceased alleged that someone had murdered their son and threw the body in isolated area.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case in this connection and started investigation.