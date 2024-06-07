Samooh Theatre group, BKS demand Duggar Satellite Channel

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: Samooh Theatre group and Bhartiya Kala Sangam (BKS) have jointly demanded the start of Duggar Satellite Channel.

In a press conference here today Dr. Sudhir Mahajan, a noted dramatist of Jammu said that Duggar Satellite Channel on the pattern of Kashir Channel is the long pending demand of five million Dogri speaking people who remained deprived in this regard to showcase their culture and heritage to the world.

He said that topography, language and culture of Dogra land is totally different from that of Kashmir therefore separate Satellite Channel is the utmost need and a long pending demand of Dogras since 2003.

Talking to reporters T.R Sharma, Chairman BKS said, “After a long movement and agitation by Dogri writers and others, Dogri language was included in 8th Schedule of Indian Constitution and now for Duggar Satellite Channel, the artists and writers are again on the path of agitation.”

Dr. Kamal Sharma, president Samooh and All Artists Welfare Association Jammu said that separate Satellite Channel for Jammu will not only encourage artists of the region but will also provide them a platform to showcase their talent to the world.

Rajinder Kumar Narang, noted Dogri writer said as per Government policy all languages in 8th Schedule have own Channel but Dogri was treated step-motherly in this regard.

Ramesh Singh, Director BKS said as per new educational policy one regional language as an optional is supposed to be taught in schools but so far no initiative has been taken by the authorities in Jammu in this regard.

Vijay Sharma, Janak Khajuria, Madan Rangila and others were also present on the occasion.