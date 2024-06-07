DC writes to Law Deptt for shifting of Latti jurisdiction

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 7: Taking cognizance of the public demand, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai has requested the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, J&K Government, to explore the possibility of shifting territorial jurisdiction of Latti from the Munsif Court Ramnagar to the Munsif Court at Tehsil Chenani.

Sending an official communication in this regard to the Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department, DC Udhampur has brought into notice of the former that during various Public Darbars held under the chairmanship of Administrative Secretaries and her visit on May 31, 2024 to the Sub-Division Dudu-Basantgarh, general public raised the said demand.

“During the rainy and winter seasons, the area remains mostly cut off the public has to travel 4-5 hours to cover approximately 200 kms of distance via Udhampur to reach Ramnagar to attend the judicial court at Ramnagar,” explained the communiqué, adding that shifting of territorial jurisdiction of Latti from Munsif Court Ramnagar to Munsif Court Chenani will address long pending demand of the public.