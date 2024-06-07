VJCC launches Punjabi Food Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: A Punjabi Food Festival “Paranda, Rustic Flavors of Punjab” was today launched at Vivanta Jammu City Centre (VJCC).

The Punjabi Cuisine Festival started from 8th June 2024 will continue till 16th June 2024 at the Mynt Restaurant.

Launching the food festival, Chef Sudhin Gaikwad, Executive Chef VJCC said, “This food festival is a step towards keeping up with our promise of show casing authentic flavors and high lighting traditional forgotten recipes of this region.”

Visitors to the hotel can treat their taste buds to the delectable and succulent vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies like Patiyala Shahi Mutton, Amritsari Macchi, Moghawale Kukkad, Meat Masala, Amritsari tandoori Jheenga, Amritsari Cholee Kulcha Punjabi Dahi Pakoda Kadhi, Maa di Dal, Chowk ki Tikki, Gud ki Kheer among many other mouth-watering combinations of authentic Punjabi flavors and spices at Mynt.

One can enjoy the exquisite flavors curated by Master Chef Qattar who also hails from Punjab and has a vast culinary expertise gained over many years.