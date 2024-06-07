Kulgam peddler gets GPS tracker

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 7: Police in Kulgam today installed a GPS tracking device on a bailed-out drug peddler.

“The accused was arrested along with the recovery of contraband and has been bailed out recently,” police said.

According to authorities, the GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the drug peddler and ensure that he doesn’t violate the bail conditions.

The installation of the tracking device is in compliance with an order received from a court in Kulgam.