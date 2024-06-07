NSUI alleges no transparency in JU admission process

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: J&K unit of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has alleged no transparency in the ongoing admission process at the University of Jammu.

“It has come to our notice that the university’s admission system is currently lacking transparency and fairness, leading to widespread confusion and frustration among the student community,” said NSUI State President Ajay Lakhotra, while talking to media persons on the campus, here today.

He explained that unlike standard practices followed by most educational institutions, the University of Jammu is not displaying the overall provisional lists of selected candidates publicly. Instead, he added, the university is communicating selection information to individual candidates through personal emails and this non-transparent method prevents students from having a clear understanding of their standings relative to other candidates.

The NSUI leader further said that there is lack of information regarding the cut-off marks for different categories. Students and their families are left in the dark about the minimum scores required for admission, which adds to the uncertainty and raises concerns about the fairness of the process, he said.

Due to the opaque nature of the admission process, there are growing suspicions and allegations of a potential large-scale admission scam. The absence of publicly accessible data and the individualized communication approach have created an environment ripe for speculation and distrust,’ said Mr Lakhotra.

NSUI Jammu University President Vinod Singh Balwal, drew attention towards the rumors that JU was planning to open the admission portal for non-CUET candidates. “If true, we are strictly against this step as it would be a grave injustice to the students who appeared for the CUET exams. Allowing non-CUET candidates to compete for the same seats undermines the efforts and sacrifices of those who prepared and sat for the CUET exams,” he said and also raised question over the Second Preference Rule, implemented by JU.

NSUI leaders demanded that the University of Jammu should immediately publish the overall provisional lists of candidates for each course and category so that fairness and transparency is ensured. “The university must disclose the cut-off marks for all categories, abandon any plan to admit non-CUET candidates, reconsider the Second Preference Rule,” they said