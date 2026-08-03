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Home / Jammu news / Youth dies in tractor accident

Youth dies in tractor accident

Excelsior Correspondent MENDHAR, Aug 2: A youth was killed in a tractor accident in the Mendhar area of Poonch district today. Official sources said that Mohammad Atif, son of Abdul Rahman, a resident of Nakka Manjhari Lower, Ward No. 2,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:06 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Aug 2: A youth was killed in a tractor accident in the Mendhar area of Poonch district today.

Official sources said that Mohammad Atif, son of Abdul Rahman, a resident of Nakka Manjhari Lower, Ward No. 2, sustained critical injuries after his tractor met with an accident.

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He was immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Mendhar, where doctors declared him brought dead.

After completion of medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of law and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause and circumstances that led to the accident.

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