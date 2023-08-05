Youth Detained For ‘Reckless’ Stunts On Road In J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 5: Police on Saturday detained a youth for alleged reckless stunts on road in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The detention followed after a video surfaced on social media, showing a local youth from Pakherpora, Budgam, performing dangerous stunts on a public road.

Police took swift action and detained the rider responsible.

The individual was identified as Amir Rashid Wagay, a resident of Khaigam Pulwama.

Police said Wagay’s reckless behaviour, as displayed in the video, not only posed a significant threat to his own life but also endangered the safety of pedestrians and other road users.

“Upon his detention, Amir Rashid Wagay was booked under relevant sections of MV Act,” police said.

Furthermore, the bike used in the dangerous stunts, found without a number plate and proper documents, was also seized.

On Friday, a video of a minor girl performing dangerous stunts on a bike in Srinagar was counseled by traffic police and advised not to repeat such an act. The traffic police also took action under relevant sections of MV Act against the girl. (Agencies)