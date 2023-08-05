Rusted Mortar Shell Defused In Jammu And Kashmir’s Samba

Samba/Jammu, Aug 5: A rusted mortar shell was found and later destroyed in a controlled explosion in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The powerful mortar shell was noticed by some villagers in Nad village along the Samba-Udhampur road this morning, they said.

Police said the whole area was cordoned off and the explosive device was destroyed in a controlled explosion by the Bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.

Officials said the shell had apparently flown to the village in Basantar river and was dug out by labourers who were loading some construction material on a tractor. (Agencies)