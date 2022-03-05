Youth Cong stages strong protest against Delimitation Commission

*PYC chief among 50 arrested, released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 5: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress (JKPYC) leaders and activists staged a strong protest against the non- availability of the revised Delimitation Report in public domain here today.

Led by its president Uday Chib, hundreds of Youth Congress activists assembled near Press Club Jammu and raised vociferous slogans against the Delimitation Commission, which they alleged is working at the behest of BJP Govt at the Centre. They took out protest demonstration towards Dogra Chowk but were stopped by police.

Amidst mild cane-charge, about 50 Youth Congress Activists including PYC president Uday Chib were arrested and taken to District Police Lines, Gandhinagar. However, they were released in the evening.

Talking to the reporters later Chib said that it is really an irony that during the BJP rule, even lodging peaceful protests has become a crime which is evident from the fact that a large number of Youth Congress leaders and activists were detained by the police today.

The senior JKPYC leader said that his party activists were raising a genuine concern during the protest as the Delimitation Commission seems to be playing with the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that multiple delegations met the Delimitation Commission during its Jammu and Kashmir visit putting up their objections and suggestions before it but the Commission did not bother to accord due consideration to them and instead it prepared the report as per the directions and convenience of Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders.

Uday said that this stands evidenced by the fact that an audio conversation between Ravinder Raina and Shakti Parihar in this context has gone viral on social media which indicates that the report was ready much before the visit of the Commission to J&K.

PYC leader said that people of J&K are not happy with the proposed draft of Delimitation Commission report. He said that it is an open secret that even hundreds of BJP workers have lodged protest and submitted their resignation in response to the blatant discrepancies in the redrawing of constituencies.

Among those who joined the protest include, Ricky Dalotra vice president JKPYC, Latish Sharma secretary, Manav Choudhary -spokesperson, Happy Randhawa- DYC president Jammu Urban , Neeraj Choudhary -DYC President Jammu Rural, Romi Sharma DYC president Kathua, Ajay Slalia- DYC president Reasi, Anirudh Sawhney AYC president Jammu West, Sunny Jatt AYC president Raipur- Domana, Ashutosh AYC president Nagrota and others.