Bar Association projects issues concerning legal fraternity

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 5: J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu today projected various issues concerning the legal fraternity and appealed the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to address the same on priority.

Addressing a press conference here today, MK Bhardwaj, Senior Advocate and president of J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA), Jammu there is an urgent need for construction of a multi-storey building in the Court Complex, Janipur for housing various Tribunals, Commissions and Sub Registrars Court as there is lot of space available adjoining the already existing Court buildings.

Bhardwaj also spoke on the unwarranted incidents concerning the legal fraternity and recent incidents of high headedness of police against the members of legal fraternity at the behest of vested interest. He condemned the attitude and behavior of the police and warned that in case the concerned police officers do not mend their attitude and behavior while dealing with the advocates/members of the Bar Association as well as general public, then the legal fraternity will be left with no other option except adopting the mode of agitation against the erring police officers.

The Bar Association president shared that recently they met Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh and held a threadbare meeting in this connection. He said the ADGP suggested joint interaction with the police and the advocates so as to guide them how to deal with the advocates and general public in the police station as well as on roads.

Those present in the press conference were MP Singh Palli (vice-president, JKHCBA Jammu), Surjeet Singh Andotra (general secretary), Aditya Sharma (joint secretary), Amandeep Singh (treasurer) and many others.