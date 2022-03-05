KCC&I demands Srinagar-Jeddah direct flights

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 5: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industries (KCC&I) today demanded immediate resumption of Srinagar-Dubai flights while it also pitched for the start of direct Srinagar-Jeddah flights to facilitate the devotees who would be going to Hajj and Umrah in days to come.

Addressing a press conference here, Sheikh Ashiq, President KCC&I said that they have been in talks with the Civil Aviation Ministry concerning the start of Srinagar-Jeddah flights and that with Ramadhan being just around the corner, there is a need that the Administration should announce the start of the same.

“We are in serious talks with Civil Aviation for Srinagar-Jeddah direct flights and today we are demanding that the start of the same needs to be announced as it not only going to be good for the business but also has a sentimental value,” he said.

He also urged the Government to resume the Srinagar-Dubai flights which have been discontinued soon after its start.

“We demand that it should be resumed, once in a week at least and there is a need for our International Airport to be developed with the operationalization of more such international flights,” he said.

KCC&I also demanded that with the tourist season nearing, the Government should take measures to keep the National Highway operational round the clock while also urging the administration to reopen the Srinagar-Leh highway as well.

Concerning the state of businesses in Kashmir, he said that there is a need for taking revival measures so that the economy is brought back to its track.