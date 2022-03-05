‘The Kashmir Files’ to reveal untold story of 1990 exodus: Agnihotri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 5: Producer-Director Vivek Agnihotri today said that his upcoming movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ will reveal an untold story of 1990 exodus that forced hundreds of Kashmir Hindus to migrate from the Kashmir valley.

“Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandit community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri Pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity,” Agnihotri said while interacting with the media persons after special screening of the movie at Ground Zero in Jammu.

The special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ was hosted for politicians, Army officers and Kashmiri Pandits just a week away from its theatrical release, by the makers of movie including National award winning filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and cast – Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and Bhasha Sumbli.

The makers had invited influential personalities, politicians, Army Officers and known Kashmiri Pandits for the special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’, which was met with a huge response, recognition and admiration.

Not only the distinguished guests were moved by the narrative and plight of Kashmiri Pandits after watching the movie, but also praised Vivek’s vision and guts to make a film on such challenging and unspoken subject.

Touted to be one of the most important, relevant and unreported story of Indian history, ‘The Kashmir Files’ was invited by several prestigious institutes and organizations in the USA. The critically-acclaimed filmmaker along with Pallavi Joshi was happy about the humongous and heartfelt response for ‘The Kashmir Files’ during the movie screenings.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri is scheduled to release in theatres on 11th March, 2022.