Vidyut Jammwal invites fans to meet him

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 5: Action superstar Vidyut Jammwal returned to his home State Jammu and Kashmir for a month-long schedule of IB 71, produced under his banner Action Hero Films.

A handout stated: “Our country boy shared the highlights of his trip such as him taking an ice dip and getting on a gondola ride. The homecoming is special for Jammwal as he reconnects with his family and friends and also invites fans to meet him.”

Vidyut Jammwal said, “After years I am coming back to Jammu and shooting for IB 71 in Srinagar. On March 7 around 1.30 pm, I will visit Court Bhalwal to meet my family and friends. I invite all my fans who want to meet me to come.”

Apart from IB 71, Vidyut will be seen in Khuda Haafiz, Chapter II Agni Pariksha followed by many other projects to be announced.