BJP winning UP with pro-incumbency vote: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Mar 5 : In an exclusive interview to a national news agency on the last day of the campaign for UP Assembly election today, Union Minister and Senior BJP Central leader Dr Jitendra Singh said that BJP will be winning Uttar Pradesh election with pro-incumbency vote, thus breaking the jinx that the people of Uttar Pradesh rarely give a second term to any political party.

Often it is seen, said Dr Jitendra Singh, that a ruling Party, after five years invariably faces anti-incumbency sentiment. However, ever since Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister in 2014, the election pattern at the Centre and the State has thrown up a new phenomena in favour of pro-incumbency, which is sometimes difficult to comprehend, analyse or predict by many a media commentator.

Behind this changed response of the voters, said Dr Jitendra Singh, there has been a huge lot of serious strategization with sensitivity. One of the important factors, he said, is that all the public welfare schemes and programmes rolled out by the Modi government provided benefits to every section of society in every region regardless of whether they voted for BJP or not in the last election.

To substantiate this observation, he said, one just needs to go through the list of beneficiaries of path-breaking schemes like Ujjawala, PM Awas Yojna, Mudra Yojna, etc, which finds beneficiaries across the country in every caste, creed, religion and region, regardless of political or ideological affiliations.

Even in the State of Uttar Pradesh, said Dr Jitendra Singh, where some political elements tried to ignite communal strife during the election campaign, what is not realised is that there is a large number of silent voters, particularly among the women, even in the Mulsim community who may not openly say so but who are the grateful beneficiaries of Triple Talaq Law.

Similarly, Dr Jitendra Singh said, whatever may be the other problems, the common people, particularly the parents, are ready to bargain anything for a peaceful atmosphere free of crime where they can, without any apprehension, allow their daughters to move out of the house for educational or professional purposes. And this rule of law was provided by the BJP Govt in the last five years after a protracted phase of crime and hooliganism, he said.

The people of Uttar Pradesh, said Dr Jitendra Singh, have made up their mind to give a second term to BJP, so that law and order and the welfare schemes of the Centre could reach them in full measure.