Massive protest rally taken out against killing of Shia Muslims in Pakistan

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Mar 5: Hundreds of people under the banner of Jamiat Ulema Isna Ashriya Kargil took out a massive protest rally against the cold-blooded killing of Shia Muslims during Friday prayers in a mosque at Peshawar, Pakistan.

The protesters marched from Islamia School Kargil premises to Jama Masjid and then returned back to Islamia School Chowk. Three speakers viz Sheikh Hassan Muntaziri, Syed Raza Rizvi and Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi addressed the gathering and strongly condemned the targeted killing of Shia Muslims in Pakistan. They condemned the Pakistani Government for its failure to provide security to the Shia community in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Nazir said that this is not the first of its kind incident in Pakistan but Shia target killing has remained a trend in the country. “The enemies of Islam and Ahl-al-Bait have their hands in this killing. The current and previous Governments in Pakistan have failed to provide security to the Shia community in Pakistan,” he added.

Sheikh Nazir also spoke on the Hijab row in Karnataka and said that the Hijab is both a constitutional and religious right of Muslim women. He said the unfortunate ban on Hijab in schools is a grave injustice with the Muslim girls which is unbearable. He also raised the issue of a sudden fee hike in the University of Ladakh and appealed the administration to reduce the fee and extend the date of admission.

Meanwhile, in a handout issued today, Anjuman Imamia Leh Ladakh on behalf of the people of the Shia community Leh strongly condemned the barbaric and cold-blooded killings of Shia devotees in Pakistan. It urged the Government of India and the International community to pressurize the Government of Pakistan to bring the culprits to book at the earliest and ensure protection to the minority Shia community in that country.