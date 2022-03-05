Triple storey building gutted

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Mar 5: Property worth lakhs were reduced to ashes after a triple storey building was gutted in a massive fire incident at Udrana area here.

According to the reports, a triple storey building having 3 shops came under mysterious blaze at Udrana late last night. The shops belong to Yasir Lone, son of Shoket Ahmed Lone of Udrana Bhaderwah District Doda.

After getting information, police team rushed to the spot and informed the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Fire fighters along with tenders immediately rushed to the spot and started the operation to douse the fire with the help of locals.

SDPO Bhaderwah Meer Gafoor and SHO Jatinder Singh Rakwal also rushed to spot and joined the operation.

After hectic efforts, the fire was brought under control.

No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.

However, Bhaderwah Police has taken the cognizance and started investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Owner Yasir Lone said that property worth several lakhs reduced to ashes after fire engulfed his 3 shops including fast food, boutique and panelling shop.

He demanded that Government should compensate the loss as he has borrowed loan from banks to spread the business.

Meanwhile, the locals demanded installation of fire hydrants in all inhabited areas in Bhadarwah and shifting of fire station from Iqbal Colony to other easily reachable and suitable place.