Chib heads JUNTEU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 5: Rakesh Chib has been elected as president while Pankaj Gupta as general secretary of Jammu University Non Teaching Employees Union (JUNTEU).

In the elections of the Union held here the other day today under the supervision of three Elections Commissioners the other day, Rakesh Singh was declared elected as president of the Union by securing 339 votes. He defeated his rival Pawan Singh, who bagged 243 votes.

Sanjeev Chadha was elected as vice president (330 votes) against Gurmeet Singh (252), Pankaj Gupta as general secretary (317 votes) against Vikas Langar (263); Vikram Thakyal (333) as organizing/publicity secretary, Varun Sawhney (329) as joint secretary while Abhinav Sharma (341 votes) as treasurer of the Union.

Six others were elected as executive committee members. They are-Arjun Singh Jasrotia, Ram Singh, Kamal Bakshi, Amit Raina, Kewal Kumar and Monika Balotra. This body has been elected for the term of two years.