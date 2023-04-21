Your service to nation been truly commendable: Prez

NEW DELHI, Apr 21:

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted all civil servants on Civil Services Day and said their service to the nation has been truly commendable.

The Centre celebrates April 21 as Civil Services Day as an occasion for bureaucrats to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

“Greetings to all civil servants, past and present, on Civil Services Day! Your service to the nation has been truly commendable. The civil services have upheld the highest values of public administration, as envisaged by Sardar Patel, forming a framework for good governance,” Murmu tweeted.

The day commemorates the address of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of Independent India, to Administrative Services Officers on probation in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. He had referred to civil servants as the “steel frame of India”.

The first Civil Services Day function was held in Vigyan Bhawan here on April 21, 2006.

This year’s civil services day is celebrated on the theme “Viksit Bharat’ – Empowering citizens and reaching the last mile.”

As part of Civil Services Day, Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are presented to districts/implementing units for implementation of priority programmes and innovation categories. (PTI)