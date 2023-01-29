Young leaders’ commitment must for spread of democracy, global welfare: Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW, Jan 29: If the young leaders of the world work together with commitment towards democracy, it will pave the way for the welfare of humanity not only in India, but across the world, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Sunday.

Addressing a a meeting of the participants of the Gen Next Democracy Network programme here at his official residence Adityanath said that all the countries of the world are working together with the spirit of India’s ancient motto ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is a family), having adopted democracy in some form or the other, calling it a matter of “great pride.”

At the event, the Chief Minister felicitated young leaders from Argentina, Botswana, Canada, Hungary, Indonesia, Japan, and Lithuania, the UP Government said in a statement.

“In Uttar Pradesh, we are running many programmes which are bringing changes to the lives of common citizens and making them self-reliant. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, every citizen of the country and the state feels proud because he knows that not only India is in safe hands, but also the interests of every citizen are protected” he said.

Seconding Modi, Adityanath too called India “the mother of all democracies.”

He also said: “Uttar Pradesh plays the most important role in India’s food production in this state. With 11 per cent cultivable land, we produce 20 per cent of India’s total foodgrains. Uttar Pradesh is number one in India in foodgrain production.

“Uttar Pradesh is number one in sugarcane production. Uttar Pradesh is number one in vegetable and milk production as well. For the last few years, the work done in the field of infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh has instilled a new confidence in Uttar Pradesh as well as in the entire country.”

Welcoming the young leaders, Adityanath said he was happy they had gathered in Lucknow after visiting Kashi – “the oldest city of the world.”

“I am happy that the young leaders of Japan are also here. The memories of Japan are linked to India, because India and the land of Uttar Pradesh play an important role in it, be it the land of Lord Buddha’s enlightenment or the land of his attainment of perfection, his Mahaparinirvana place or his holy land. These cultural relations between India and Japan are very ancient,” he said.

The CM mentioned Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who, he said took the relations forward through the India-Japan Cultural Council.

Adityanath also praised the Ramlila of Indonesia calling it “world famous.”

“Every year, I invite Indonesia’s Ramlila to perform in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram and I am happy that Ramlila from Indonesia fascinates the people of entire Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

India is hosting the 7th batch of young leaders from January 22 to 31, 2023, as part of a new initiative called the Gen Next Democracy Network.

The event has been planned by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Under initiative, young emerging leaders across the world will visit India to have a comprehensive overview of India’s democratic traditions, its cultural heritage, its developmental initiatives, and Indian democratic traditions at Union and State level.

The programme is divided into several groups, consisting of approximately seven to eight countries with two to five representatives from each country in each group. ICCR has so far hosted six batches of Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme delegates from 31 countries. (PTI)