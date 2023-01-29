District level sports tournament held at Marh

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: Nehru Yuva Kendra Jammu, Ministry of Youth Affairs organized a one day District level sports tournament, which concluded at Govt High School Playground Chatha Gujran in Block Marh, here today.

In the tournament, Volleyball, Kabaddi, Badminton, Race and Wrestling events were organized among the teams from the youth clubs of District Jammu.

Surinder Kumar BDC Marh was the chief guest who was accompanied by the DDC Member Mehraj Malik as special guest during the program. Shakti Khajuria (National Youth Awardee) was also present in this event. They distributed the prizes among the qualified players and teams.

The chief guest advised the youth to take part in the game and sports and make contributions to see India on the world sports map. He said NYK is actively involved in channelizing the energy of youth in the right direction.

“Every Indian is a stockholder in the process of national integration and development. The objectives of the program are to provide opportunity to rural youth to take part in sports meets to exhibit their talent and to promote sports culture, sportsmanship, fitness and competitive spirit among the youth and sustain the regional /local traditional sports of the village,” he said.

The sports event was organized under the supervision of Sourav Gupta, Lovely Rajput, Rishi Khajuria, Harsh Dev, Pawan Singh and Sushant Khajuria.

On the occasion Marh Mandal BJYM president Vishal Prajapati, Panchs and prominent people were also present.