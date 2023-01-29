KV Masters defeats Media XI

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: KV Masters defeated Media XI Cricket Club by 7 wickets in a T-20 Cricket match, organized under the guidance of KV2 (Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2) Principal, Bhushan Kumar at KV2 Ground, here today.

Media XI led by Yash Khajuria won the toss and opted to bat first. The openers Ashu (38 runs) and Aqib (18 runs) gave a good start but never looked threatening against the seam bowling of Manjeet and Sunny Kotwal.

The need to accelerate the run rate against quality bowling of Udeep Raina (3 wickets) and Rajan Rajput resulted in losing regular wickets. Sikander Oberoi, Sachin Kumar and Birnavraj (1 wicket each) were the other wicket takers for KV Masters. For Media XI Sunil Thappa (18 runs), Sunil Sambyal and Sachin Singh (11 runs each) were the other contributors with the bat, restricted to 122 in stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, KV Masters led by Samendar Rathore started well with inform batsman Sachin Kumar notching another fifty (54* runs) and Sikander Oberoi (26 runs) gave a good opening stand of 69 runs in 9 overs. Pawan Parihar chipped in with (16 runs) chasing the target with 7 wickets in hand in the 16th over. Yash Khajuria and Aqib took 1 wicket each for Media XI.