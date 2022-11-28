Young cleric, his parents among 4 members of family killed in accident

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, Nov 28: Yet another road accident claimed lives of a young cleric along with his parents and a teenaged member of their family when the car, they were travelling in from Gool-Sangaldan to Udhampur, rolled down in a deep gorge near Chenani, this morning.

The deceased cleric, identified as 32-year old Mufti Abdul Hamid, was Imam of Jamia Masjid Sangaldan. He along with his father Jamal Din (65) reportedly died on the spot while his mother Hajra Begum and another family member Adil (16), son of Gulzar Malik, succumbed to their injuries soon after they were brought to hospital.

The accident took place this morning around 8.30 am when the Maruti car, bearing registration number JK19-1449 was on way from Sangaldan towards Udhampur.

According to Police, the driver apparently could not negotiate a curve near Prem Mandir Chenani and lost control over the car, which skidded off the road and rolled down more than 200 meters deep in Tawi river resulting into death of all the persons travelling in it.

A patrolling party of Army and police with the help of locals rushed to the spot and after hectic efforts managed to evacuate both the injured persons, Adil and Hajra Begum to Community Health Centre Chenani, where they were referred to District Hospital Udhampur in view of their critical condition. However, they succumbed to their injuries soon after their admission at DH Udhampur while two others, Abdul Hamid and his father Jamal Din had already died on the spot.

While rolling down into the deep gorge, the car somersaulted multiple times and struck big boulders with the result all the travelling persons fell out of the vehicle and received fatal injuries. All belongings of the victims were lying here and there in the gorge while the car was completely damaged and had turned into a wreckage.

Hailing from Sangaldan, the deceased family members were on way towards Udhampur purportedly for a medical check-up and seeking consultation of some doctor.

After the postmortem and other legal formalities, bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members for the burial. Police has registered a case in this connection at Police Station Chenani.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh have expressed anguish over loss of lives in the road mishap and conveyed their deep condolences to the bereaved family.

“Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives in a road accident in Udhampur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief, Directed district administration to provide all possible assistance,” tweeted the office of LG soon after the accident.

On receiving information about the unfortunate road accident, Dr Jitendra Singh also spoke to DC Udhampur Kritika Jyotsna for extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family.