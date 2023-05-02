Yogahaar Day celebrated in Haridwar

Excelsior Correspondent

HARIDWAR, May 2: The 730th ‘Yogahaar Day’ was celebrated with enthusiasm here today.

As per a statement, the event was dedicated to promoting ‘Swecha se Yogahaar’ and ‘Jal se Jeevan’ and marked the completion of two years of the movement.

The event was attended by 80 Yogahaar members from 19 states, including Padmashri awardees like Umashankar Pandey, Kalyan Singh Rawat, Shyam Sunder Paliwal, Laxman Singh Lapodia, and Sethpal Singh.

Dr Sheela Yadav and Dr Rajesh Yadav from Dwarka, New Delhi, performed yoga in the yoga session.

Speaking on the occasion, Padmashri Umashankar Pandey emphasized the role of farmers in solving the water problem with the ‘KhetPe Med and Med PerPed’ process.

Dr Kalyan Singh Rawat highlighted the need to protect Uttarakhand’s water sources from pollution and global warming.

Shyam Sunder Paliwal stressed the importance of organic and natural farming in preserving the health of the earth and human beings.

Seth Pal Singh greeted all the members of Yogahaar, while Pawan Kumar thanked the yoga teachers and chief guests for their participation and cooperation.

The event was focused on the themes of ‘Swecha se Yogahaar’ and ‘Jal se Jeevan’, and participants from 19 states of India, as well as Nepal, America, Canada, and Singapore, took part.

The program was coordinated by Munnilal Yadav, Rajya Prabhari, Patanjali Kisan Seva Samiti, MP, and Vivek Benipuri gave information about Yogahaar at the beginning of the program.

He informed that online Yogahaar has been completed in regular two sessions between 5.30 to 8.30 am since May 2021, with 730 yoga teachers and chief guests from across the country and abroad participating so far.

Various topics such as Ahaar, health, organic and natural farming, environment, and water conservation were discussed in the presence of the Chief Guests.

The event was concluded with Ranjana Kinhikar thanking all the yoga teachers and Dinesh Chandra Semwal thanking all the Chief Guests. A video message of yoga teachers and Chief Guests was also telecasted on the occasion through two clips.