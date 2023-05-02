Road patch on Dr Ali Jan Road in bad shape, people suffer

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 2: Commuters, particularly patients, are facing immense difficulties due to a patch of road on Dr Ali Jan Road-connecting two major hospitals in Srinagar-lying in shambles. Despite the completion of drainage work, the authorities have failed to carry out the macadamization of the patch.

The road patch is filled with humps and huge potholes, making it difficult for ambulances to pass through. “It gets worse during the rainy season. In the winter season, it was even more difficult to pass through the patch while in summer, people have to face dust,” said Maqsood Ahmad, a regular commuter.

The entire road was in shambles over two years ago when the UEED was laying the drainage channels. However, after that, the road was macadamized, leaving out a particular patch near Firdous Colony, which continues to be in the same shape since then.

The officials of the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), which is executing the work of the sump near the spot, assured that they have completed their work, and the macadamization will be done by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department. “We will ensure the necessary surface correction, but the macadamization has to be done by the concerned department,” the officials said.

“The patch of road has been causing inconvenience, highlighting the need for authorities to take immediate action.

The concerned department needs to carry out macadamization work on the patch to make the road convenient for the people who use it,” the commuters said.