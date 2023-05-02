Billawaria kick starts construction of lane

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 2: Continuing the campaign to provide better development as well as basic facilities to the people of the Jammu city, Deputy Mayor, Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria today kick started the work of the lane including other allied development works at Sector 02, Ward 56, Gangyal in RS Pura-Jammu, South constituency.

This work will be executed under the supervision of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC). Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Mayor, said that this was a long pending demand of the local residents and now the demand has been fulfilled. He said that the construction of the lane is of utmost importance to prevent more damages as the lane was in dilapidated condition.

He further said that the construction of the lane will not only save the people from any untoward but will also help in controlling the soil erosion and prevent spread of dengue as there will be no water stagnation in the lane. It will also help in conserving the environment of the area. Deputy Mayor said that the JMC is committed to serve the interests of all sections of the society and this is the one more step towards the service to the community.

He said that this work will not only provide protection to the community but will also provide a sense of connectivity and belongingness to the community.

He said that the JMC is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that the amenities of the citizens are not compromised. He said that the JMC is committed to provide the best possible services to the citizens and this development work is a step forward in that direction. Billawaria said that JMC is committed to develop all the areas of City of temples.

He said that JMC follows the footstep of Prime Minister, Narinder Bhai Modi and carries the policy of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas”. Deputy Mayor also said that under the stewardship of Narendra Bhai Modi Indian prestige in international arena has considerably been enhanced and people view the country as the most developing country.

He expressed his gratitude to the locals for believing in his efforts and his vision for Jammu. Ranjit Singh, Harbans Choudhary, Surjeet Kumar, Rakesh Sangral, Mulkh Raj and others were present.