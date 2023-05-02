‘Mera Jammu-Kashmir Mera Adhikar’ campaign launched

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 2: Shiv Sena UBT and Sainik Samaj Party (SSP) here today jointly launched the campaign ‘Mera Jammu-Kashmir Mera Adhikar’ and organizing a first of its kind ‘Jan-Chopal’ to listen grievances of the people at public park in Patoli Morh.

Several party leaders including Shiv Sena J&K chief, Manish Sahni and SSP president, Colonel S.S Pathania (retired) were also present on the occasion.

Locals of the area raised the issues of unscheduled power cuts, hefty power bills, irregular supply of drinking water etc.

Speaking on the occasion Manish Sahni said that public is fed up with the rule of Lieutenant Governor in J&K with only one Advisor.

“Public issues are not being heard, bureaucracy’s arbitrariness and indifference towards public has increased administration-public gap,” he maintained.

Col. Pathania said that Jan Choupal shall be a suitable platform for the people to express grievances for meaningful redressal.

He also said that listening of public issues has been stopped after J&K became a Union Territory and the same will be restarted through Jan Chaupal.

Shiv Sena Mahila Wing president, general secretary, Vikas Bakshi, president Kamghar Raj Singh, social activist Satish Poonchi, Teetu Sehgal, Mamata Devi, Uma Devi, Amrik Singh, Sunil Dutt and others were also present on the occasion.