Six-week course for ME cadre begins at SKPA

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 2: A six week establishment course for Ministerial Executive (ME) cadre began at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) here on May 1, 2023.

As per a statement, the course is designed for J&K Police Ministerial Executive Cadre officials and aims to familiarize them with office procedures, service matters, financial matters and other official work.

An inaugural function of the programme was held at SKPA, Udhampur, where Rajinder Kumar Gupta, Deputy Director (Indoor) was the Chief Guest.

Gupta welcomed all the trainees on behalf of the Director SKPA and emphasized the importance of the course’s objectives. In his inaugural address, he laid stress on the importance of official work which is to be carried out by the trainee officials in the near future. He also emphasized on the trainees to attend the programme seriously and make the course interactive in order to achieve the desired objectives.

Vinay Kumar, Deputy Director (Admn) and Sunmati Gupta, Assistant Director (Admn/Q) also attended the function.

The course is being coordinated by Chander Mohan, Inspector, assisted by SI (M) Shiv Kumar.