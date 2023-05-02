NIT Sgr gives grand reception to Sushil on completion of journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 2: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar today organized a grand reception to welcome Sushil Reddy, an Energy Engineer alumnus from IIT Bombay who concluded his 5,000+ kilometers long, 55-day journey in an electric car from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Sushil was received by Institute’s Registrar Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Head of IIED Centre Dr Saad Parvez, Dr Dinesh Kumar R, other dignitaries and students on the campus. Sushil is also a Guinness World Record Holder for the longest journey on a solar-powered electric bicycle in India.

In his special message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal said the future of electric vehicles in India looks bright, with the potential to significantly reduce air pollution and carbon emissions, while also creating new business opportunities and jobs in the electric vehicle industry.

While welcoming the IIT Bombay Alumnus on the campus, Institute’s Registrar said the future of electric vehicles in India looks promising, with the Government setting ambitious targets for the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

“The major drivers of the electric vehicle market in India are the growing concern over air pollution and the need to reduce carbon emissions. They offer a clean and sustainable alternative to traditional petrol and diesel vehicles, which contribute significantly to air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions,” Prof Bukhari said.

Dr Saad Parvez said EVs are becoming increasingly cost-competitive in India, as the cost of batteries and other components is expected to decline in the coming years. Additionally, the lower operational costs of EVs compared to traditional vehicles make them an attractive option for consumers, he said.

During his interaction with the media, faculty and students at NIT Srinagar, Sushil Reddy shared his experiences and challenges faced during his journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.