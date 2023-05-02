Unemployment, development deficit lead to restlessness amongst youth: Mir

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, May 2: Former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, G A Mir today alleged that unemployment and lack of development has led to restlessness among people, specially youth in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing series of workers’ meetings and public outreach programmes in different areas of Sogam Block in Dooru segment of South Kashmir, Mir received feedback with regard to local developmental issues, price rise and unemployment and other issues concerning people.

Former JKPCC chief visited Hardpora, Badura, Bonpora, Akingam, Mohripora, Arhama, Kandiwara and Kalhar in Dooru Anantnag as part of public outreach programme launched by the Congress Party aiming to connect with the people at grass root, besides boosting the moral of the Congress party workers.

Apart from addressing series of workers meeting, former JKPCC chief interacted with various local delegations, who complained that their developmental issues were not being addressed, besides they were confronted with unexpected electricity tariff and very poor supply of ration quota, besides the unprecedented unemployment menace and sought resolution of the issues on war footing basis.

Speaking on the occasion Mir observed that since the BJP Govt assumed power at Centre the developmental scenario in J&K has received severe setbacks leading to the disillusionment and isolation being found amongst the common people. Unemployment has risen considerably with the result Youth were falling prey to drug menace and other social evils making their future bleak, which is a matter of grave concern and has to be addressed, so that the young generation is secured enabling them to contribute to overall development of J&K and its people. There is no accountability and transparency in absence of democratic setup in J&K, Mir said and demanded that restoration of Statehood to J&K must happen at the earliest and elections be held to ensure proper representation of people at every appropriate forum.

The prolonged delay in holding elections leads to further backwardness and restlessness in J&K, BJP Govt must come out of its ignorant attitude while paving way for holding elections and Statehood restored to J&K, without any further delay, Mir added.