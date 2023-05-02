Sunker inspects Katra-Banihal section of USBRL project

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 2: RN Sunker, Member Infrastructure Railway Board, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project on April 29, 2023.

As per a statement, during the inspection, he reviewed the progress of several critical works, including the country’s first cable-stayed bridge, the Anji Bridge.The Anji Bridge is a crucial component of the USBRL project, and all 96 cables were fully installed on April 26, 2023, in a record time of just 11 months.

Sunker also inspected the Reasi station yard, which is situated on a mega-bridge, Bridge number 39. The 490m-long bridge has been completed, and preparations for laying the ballast less track are underway.

Sunker then proceeded to inspect the section between Bakkal and Dugga on a motor trolley. The ballast-less track has been laid in the area, and the work of installing electro-mechanical devices is currently underway.

He also examined Tunnel T-13, Bridge 60, and Tunnel T-14. Tunnel T-13 is a 9.3 km long tunnel that connects Dugga and Sawalakote stations. Bridge 60 is a 250m-long bridge situated between Tunnel T-13 and T-14, accommodating the platforms of Sawalakote station. Tunnel T-14 is a 6.3 km long tunnel located in the Sawalakote-Sangaldan section.

Sunker also inspected Tunnel T-1, which is a 3209m-long tunnel located in the Katra-Reasi section. The tunnel excavation is progressing slowly but steadily in the face of challenging geology, with only 132m remaining to be excavated.

The USBRL project is a critical infrastructure project that will connect Kashmir Valley to the rest of the railway network. It will provide the region with a safe, reliable, and efficient mode of transportation, enabling economic growth and development.

Photo Caption: RN Sunker, Member Infrastructure Railway Board, conducting inspection of Katra-Banihal section of USBRL Project on April 29 in Reasi.