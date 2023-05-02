Rehana Batul inaugurates Career Counseling session, reviews functioning of Employment Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 2: Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Rehana Batul, today inaugurated Career Counseling session at the Directorate of Employment, Toph Sherkhania and reviewed functioning of the department.

The session, organized by the Directorate of Employment and District Employment and Counseling Centre, Jammu, was attended by more than 100 boys and girls from different institutions of Jammu district.

During the Career Counseling session, the participants were briefed about various career options and Self Employment Schemes being run by Government Departments by the officers of Employment and Career Counseling Center besides representatives of Bombay Stock Exchange.

In her address, Secretary exhorted upon the participants to select a career of their choice and not fall prey to peer group pressure and follow their ambitions wholeheartedly and give their best to achieve the targets.

Secretary emphasized upon them to focus on developing best communication skills which are pre-requisite for achieving success in any field of profession. She also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of Mumkin and Tejaswini schemes and listened to their success stories .

Later, Secretary held a meeting with senior functionaries of Employment Department and had a detailed review of employment services and schemes being implemented by the department.

Secretary directed the officers to focus on various activities like registration of job seekers, job providers, career counseling sessions, job fairs, awareness about self employment schemes, mission youth schemes, identification of skill gaps and related measures. She also asked them to raise awareness among the common people regarding schemes of the department.

During her visit, she also handed over keys to beneficiaries under Mumkin scheme.

Earlier, Director, Employment, Nasir Ahmad Wani, gave a brief resume about working of the department.

Among others Deputy Directors, Manesh Kumar Manhas, Rajneesh Jerath, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors besides other officers and officials of Employment department of Jammu division were present on the occasion.