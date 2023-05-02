Kavinder, Pathania listen public grievances at BJP headquarter

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 2: Former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta and former MLA & J&K BJP spokesperson, Ranbir Singh Pathania accompanied by J&K BJP vice-president, Anuradha Charak, listened to the grievances of a large number of people from different areas of Jammu and Kashmir at BJP Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

While listening public grievances, Kavinder Gupta said that BJP is serving the people consistently and devotedly to understand and to resolve the issues faced by them in their day-to-day life. He laid importance on these grievances camps in meeting out this goal. “We have a vision for a happier society, which is free from social evils, for which BJP is making conscious efforts”, said Kavinder Gupta.

Ranbir Singh Pathania said that grievances camps are being held continuously in the BJP Headquarter to where people come and discuss their issues without any hesitancy. He said that many of the issues presented today were solved on the spot whereas other issues are impressed for their early solutions.

Numerous individuals and deputations from different parts of Jammu & Kashmir visited the party office to represent the issues of their respective areas as well as their individual concerns before the senior party leadership.

BJP leaders took up their problems with the concerned officials of the departments and many problems were resolved on the spot to the satisfaction of the aggrieved persons.

Anuradha Charak coordinated the grievances camp proceedings.