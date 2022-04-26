Yellow Revolution on IB in Hiranagar sector, harvesting of wheat crop begins

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Apr 26: The Yellow Revolution has been witnessed on International Border (IB) in Hiranagar Sector of Kathua district after successful harvesting of wheat crops after a long period of 20 years in peaceful atmosphere . This was possible after the strong policies and diplomatic relation with Pakistan and declaration of ceasefire on International Border of Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan .

The wheat crop cultivated on 146 acres of land at Zero Line on International Border of Hiranagar Sector after long gap of 20 years yielded the fruits cheer up for the border farmers as well as to J&K administration. The harvesting of Wheat took place successfully and speedily with the help of combine harvesters on 146 Acres land.

The Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Yadav, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Kathua , Vijay Kumar Upadhya , SDAO Murari Lal, BSF officer along with farmers formally kick started the harvesting of wheat crop on Zero Line across the fencing on International Border of Hiranagar Sector in Kathua district. Four combine harvester put on the job to complete the harvesting within two days.

The Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Yadav told that its pleasure movement for border farmers as they get better results after 20 years as they cultivated the 146 acres of land and now got good yield of wheat crop under the directives of LG administration and with the help of Agriculture Department which provided the free seeds, fertilizer and other technical support to farmers and BSF gave them security. He said farmers are getting the better results of first time Zeroline cultivation , the area of cultivation should extend to four times in coming days .

The Chief Agriculture Officer, Kathua Vijay Kumar Upadhaya said that as the full support has been given to farmers and 35 farmers cultivated 145 acres of land on Zeroline and 1000 quintals of wheat crop has been harvested . “Now we will extend the area of cultivation up to five folds so that farmers may get full benefits of their fields and get crops under National Food Security Mission. The farmers are given the full supports from cultivation to harvesting.

The border farmers are very happy to get better results of their hard working and Golden revolution is seen on border. A border farmer Tilak Raj Mathur said that my field is just opposite to Pakistan farmers fields. They are regularly cultivating their fields. “Now we have also cultivated and harvested the wheat crops which is good for us as we were facing the loss since last 20 years . Now we are happy to get better crops as the Agriculture Department supported us and BSF gave us full security”, he added . He has asked the Government to cultivate remaining part on Zero Line for hundred percent cultivation on border.