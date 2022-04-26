Merino Panel organizes Product Appraisal Programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: Merino Panel Products Ltd, the manufacturer of Merino Laminates & Exterior Grade HPL, organized a Product Appraisal Programme here today for Merino products.

A large number of contractors participated in the programme and took keen interest in Merino and the other products being offered by Building Affairss.

The event was conducted by Nishant Kumar, Dy. Manager Sales & Shivam Gupta, Executive of Merino and Anil Aggarwal, Director Building Affairs.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of Merino Group, Nishant Kumar said, “Our company appreciates the uninterrupted business association with Anil Aggarwal, and acknowledges him proudly, as the multi decades old loyal dealer and the originator of Merino Laminates in J&K, and is thankful to him for his continued patronage with Merino Group and for his sincere inputs in promoting our brand in the State.”

“Driven by the inherent value of constant innovation, Merino offers a diverse bouquet of multiple surfaces with infinite design possibilities that showcase its world class manufacturing prowess”, he said.

Appraising the products that Building Affairss is dealing into, Anil Aggarwal said, “The consumers spend their hard earned money on their dream houses and we, therefore, are committed on providing the best quality products at most reasonable prices so that our customers get value for money”.

Pertinent to mention here is that Building Affairss, being the first of its kind multi interior designer products showroom in Jammu of the time, opened in 2015, is a one stop shop providing high quality plywood, laminates, fancy hardware, kitchen & wardrobe accessories/solutions etc., besides unique variety of classy interior & exterior home designer products like blinds, wooden floorings, wall papers, highlighters and artificial grass/plants etc all under one roof at very reasonable and affordable prices.