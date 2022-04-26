Govt SPMR College gets NAAC accreditation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: In a proud moment, Government SPMR College of Commerce has been given accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The College under the guidance of the Principal Prof Ranjeet Singh Jamwal along with the IQAC team and staff members geared up for the 2nd cycle of NAAC accreditation. After successfully submitting IIQA and SSR, the NAAC Peer team comprising of Chairperson Dr Ramakrishnan Malaichamy, Vice-chancellor (In-charge), Madurai Kamraj University, Madurai, Tamil Nadu along with Member Coordinator, Dr Priyan P K, Professor, Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Gujarat and member Prof Viswanathaiah M, Director, IFIM College, Bangalore visited the College on 22nd and 23rd of April.

On the 1st day the Peer Team was briefed by the Principal of the College on activities and the related information of the College for the last five years through a power point presentation. Thereafter, a healthy discussion related to the functioning of the College took place between the Principal and the NAAC Peer Team. A series of interaction with the HoDs was held in the Smart Class Room of the College followed by their visit to the second campus of the College where the NAAC Peer Team had interaction with the HODs, staff and students of BBA/BCA/B Com (Honors) and M Com Departments.

The team also visited Boys Hostel, Library, Sports Block, Girls Common Room, Research and Skill Laboratories. The IQAC Coordinator, Prof Archana Kaul presented her report through power point to the NAAC Peer Team. The team also interacted with Parents, Alumni, Student Presidium and Teaching/Non-teaching Staff.

On the second day, the NAAC Peer team thoroughly checked all the documents and records during their visit to the Accounts, Examination, Administrative Sections and IQAC of the College. Later in the day, the NAAC Peer team handed over the final report of the College to the Principal.