People disappointed after PM’s rally: PDP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 26: Flaying the visit of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, PDP on Tuesday said that every section of the society is feeling cheated after the event because nothing concrete has been announced by the PM.

Varinder Singh Sonu, PDP spokesman told reporters that every section of the society is disappointed with PM’s Palli rally for which J&K spent hundreds of crores of rupees.

“Amid scorching heat the government employees were forced to attend the programme,” the PDP leader said adding that the Prime Minister not even talked about roadmap to programmes in J&K.

“There are allegations that contract for the event management was allocated to a non-local firm on very high rates despite the fact that some local firms were have agreed to organize the same at lesser rates,” he claimed.