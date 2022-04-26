DC conducts surprise inspection of Govt offices

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Apr 26: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today conducted a surprise inspection of the office of the Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Civil and Mechanical to check the attendance of the staff and delivery of services to the general public.

The DC checked the biometric attendance and duty roaster and asked the staff to remain available to the public and solve their problems and grievances without any delay. He further asked to ensure the quality disposal of public grievances.

The DC also maintained that no laxity would be allowed in the maintenance of proper discipline, and punctuality in Government offices in the interest of the greater common good and efficient public service delivery.

Later, he also inspected the water testing lab of the department where he took the sample and tested the quality of water.

The DC also interacted with the visitors in the office and reiterated that the District Administration was making dedicated efforts to provide adequate drinking water supply to the public amid the scorching summer. He also passed a slew of instructions to the Executive Engineer Jal Shakti in connection with the redressal of grievances of the public at the earliest.

The DDC Rajouri also inspected the Jal Shakti Kendra Rajouri and directed the Officer In charge to ensure round the clock functioning of the centre.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the status of the grievances registered at the Jal Shakti Kendra.