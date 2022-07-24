Yatra resumes from Jammu, 7000 pilgrims leave for holy cave

5850 perform darshan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra was resumed from here, today after remaining suspended for two days due to bad weather conditions and blockade of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway with a fresh batch of 7009 pilgrims leaving for holy cave from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, while 5850 pilgrims performed darshan of naturally formed Ice Lingam in cave shrine situated at an altitude of 3880 meters in deep Himalayas of South Kashmir.

According to officials a fresh batch of 7009 pilgrims drawn from different parts of the country left for holy cave from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here, early this morning under tight security arrangements in a cavalcade of 237 vehicles from twin tracks of Baltal in Central Kashmir of Ganderbal district and Nunwan Pahalgam in South Kashmir district of Anantnag.

Officials said that out of them 5505 pilgrims preferred the traditional 48 kilometre Nunwan-Chandanwari track while 1504 preferred shortest 14 km Baltal track.

Reports said that 5850 pilgrims performed darshan at holy cave from twin tracks by this evening. With this the total number of yatris paying obeisance in the cave shrine since the 43 day long annual yatra started on June 30 this year has touched 2,50, 601 in 25 days. It may be recalled that 2,24,751 pilgrims had performed darshan in cave shrine by yesterday evening.

Officials said the weather was partially cloudy but it drizzled during the day in the yatra area. However the pilgrimage passed smoothly. Officials said the yatris who reached twin base camps of Baltal and Nunwan today will leave for their onwards sojourn early tomorrow morning.

Officials said 4456 pilgrims were staying at Nunwan Base Camp during last night and 926 pilgrims left from there to holy cave this morning. Among them 825 left by foot while 101 left by air.

They said 2484 pilgrims had night stay at Sheshnag Camp while 2773 pilgrims left from Sheshnag to holy cave today.

Officials said 3118 pilgrims were having night stay at Panjtarni the last camp to holy cave on Chandanwari track while 3333 pilgrims left for holy cave from there during the day.

Officials said 45 pilgrims had a night halt at Chandanwari camp, while 1239 joined them during the day and 1325 left from there towards holy cave.

Meanwhile one more pilgrim died at Lower Cave today due to cardiac arrest. He has been identified as Satish Kumar Pandey,63, son of Shyamsharoop of Gwalior MP. With this a total number of 35 pilgrims died during the ongoing yatra. This excludes the 15 pilgrims who died due to cloudburst on July 8 at Lower Cave.

The 43 day long yatra will culminate on Swan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival falling on August 11 when holy mace of Lord Shiva from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar will reach the cave shrine.