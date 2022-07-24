Bukhari urges people not to fall prey to political gimmicks of traditional parties

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 24: Denouncing political deceptions by the traditional political parties in J&K, Apni Party (AP) President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today said that the time has come when people have to decide whether they want to continue falling prey to deceptive politics or they would choose to support the realistic politics for a better future.

Addressing a public rally at Nowgam in Srinagar, Bukhari advised people to learn from their past experiences and refuse to fall prey to political gimmicks of the traditional parties in the name of alluring slogans such as plebiscite, autonomy, self-rule, Azadi, and so on.

“Enough is enough. Now, you must be able to say no to the further political exploitations any, and refuse to fall into the trap of emotional sloganeering and deceptive promises by these parties and their leaders,” he added.

Referring to the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Apni Party President said that J&K people are about to enter a crucial phase where people’s vote will decide their future. “It is up to you, whether you choose those who have been deceiving you all these years and decades, or you will vote for a better alternative. You must understand that the forthcoming elections are basically a fight between the truth and falsehood,” he said.

Stating that thousands of J&K youth have landed either in jails or graveyards only because of the emotional politics and misleading slogans by these traditional political parties, Altaf Bukhari said that had these traditional political parties given a chance to a fair democratic system to grow Yasin Malk would have not been in jail at this time, neither would Syed Salahuddin have been isolated from his motherland.

Describing the agenda and vision of the Apni Party, Altaf Bukhari said that his party wants to work for sustained peace, durable prosperity and development of Jammu and Kashmir; and the political and economic empowerment of its people. “I assure you that we will work to ensure the protection of the political rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Apni Party, if elected to serve would ensure peace and prosperity here; and we will make sure that the benefits of peace and prosperity reach each and every citizen irrespective of his or her religious identity and political ideology, or geographical location in J&K,” he said.

Apni Party leaders Ghulam Hassan Mir, Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Javid Mustafa Mir, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Junaid Azim Mattu, Malik Aftab, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Khalid Rathore, Dilshad Shaheen and others were present on the occasion.