Dr Bloeria releases Virender’s book on Land Revenue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: The former Chief Secretary of J&K Dr S S Bloeria released a book titled “Land Revenue Administration in Jammu & Kashmir- Reflections of Some Iconic Revenue Officers” at a simple function here this evening.

The Book has been written by a senior retired iconic Revenue officer, Virender Kumar Gupta. It contains reflections of 20 iconic Revenue officers of J&K who have made a mark in revenue administration of the erstwhile state besides explaining Revenue Act and Land Settlement, popularly known as ‘Bandobast’.

Dr Bloeria complimented Virender Gupta in producing such a informative book of a sector which has lost its sheen over the years and hoped that the reflections of the iconic officers would motivate the present and future young entrants into the Revenue service to serve the people better and work dedicatedly to restore the lost image of the important instrument of the governance. He said it was not an easy task to contact all these retied officers and collect documents from the families of the deceased officers to make the book unique and meaningful.

The author narrated how idea of writing a book of this kind emerged at the different meetings of senior retired revenue officers who all were concerned at the declining public image of the service and said he was happy that the book has finally come out for he was tasked by his colleagues and seniors.

Virender narrated two interesting anecdotes from the book relating to two very accomplished and outstanding officers which had strong message to other officers. While one story was related to the Governor of Jammu Ram Chander Dobey during the reign of Maharaja Pratap Singh, the 2nd episode was about legendary SAS Qadri.

Retired senior officers present on the occasion included B A Runial, Daleep Singh, K R Padha, Sudharshan Sharma, Vinod Gupta, Mukerjeet Sharma, S R S Brocca and K B Jandial.