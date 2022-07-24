Impressive Shobha Yatra taken out by devotees of Sheetla Mata

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: An impressive Shobha Yatra of Sheetla Mata was taken out here, today in which a large number of devotees of the Mata drawn from different parts of the city participated.

The yatra after passing through Raghunath Bazar, City Chowk and other areas culminated at Dogra Hall near the temple of Sheetla Mata.

Over a score of youth and devotees of Mata who led the Shobha Yatra performed a special feat by piercing a steel rod through their both cheeks which was pulled by two persons from two opposite sides. They made every one surprised by this daring feat and a large number of people enroute gathered to witness this special event.

After the culmination of yatra at the temple of Mata near Dogra Chowk a pooja-archana was performed by the devotees in a traditional way which was followed by serving of Prashad to devotees.

It may be recalled that to keep the tradition alive the devotees of Sheetla Mata every year take out the Shobha Yatra in Jammu in a unique way.

Kamal Sharma, President of the Temple informed that this yatra is being taken out every year. He informed that the chicken pox like disease is being cured by Sheetla Mata. To aware the people about the same the yatra is being taken out every year, he added.

A devotee said that this Sheetla Mata mela started on July 22 and will conclude on July 26, 2022. During the mela, various events are being organised and shobha yatra is one among them, he stated.