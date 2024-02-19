Yasha Mudgal presides over public outreach prog at Bhaderwah

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Feb 18: Commissioner Secretary, Tourism Department, Yasha Mudgal today presided over a public outreach programme at Lal Ded Auditorium of Jammu University’s Bhaderwah Campus here.

Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh; CEO Bhaderwah Development Authority, Bal Krishan; officers of district administration, officers of line departments Sarpanchs, Panchs, PRI representatives and large number of people were also present on the occasion.

During the programme, number of issues spanning tourism industry development, adventure tourism, infrastructure maintenance, lavender farming and implementation of Government schemes were brought in to the notice of Commissioner Secretary to Sarpanchs, PRI representatives and public representatives. The demands ranged from improving amenities, employment opportunities and tourism initiatives in the region for inclusive development.

The Commissioner Secretary, while addressing the gathering, acknowledged the progress under the present UT Government, emphasizing significant advancements across all sectors in the district. She assured timely resolution of raised issues, highlighting the importance of completing projects within stipulated timeframes and pledged support for initiatives to boost tourism as well as address basic infrastructure needs of the region.

Yasha Mudgal, urged concerned officers to prioritize the implementation of Government-sponsored schemes to maximize benefits for the public. She emphasized the potential of Bhaderwah in adventure tourism and called for promoting initiatives like homestays to enhance tourism and livelihood opportunities.

The Commissioner Secretary also asked the officers for creating awareness about HADP schemes for inclusive development of the sector. She also directed officers to frame a tourism calendar to promote district Doda as an agri-tourism destination.

During the programme, Deputy Commissioner reiterated the administration’s commitment to resolving public grievances and promoting initiatives such as lavender farming and the Gandola car cable service to enhance tourism.