LG addresses Convocation Ceremony of Khardiha Mahavidyalaya at Ghazipur

Excelsior Correspondent

GHAZIPUR, Uttar Pradesh, Feb 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the Convocation Ceremony of Khardiha Mahavidyalaya, Ghazipur today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the graduating students and their parents on the momentous occasion and extended his best wishes to them for all the success in the future.

He also paid homage to the great educationist and freedom fighter Shri Brijmangal Rai.

The Lt Governor exhorted the students to imbibe the values of selfless service, compassion, social harmony, sacrifice, truth, non-violence and work for the betterment of the society. Your strong character, courage and self-confidence will lead you to overcome the challenges in life, he added.

Youth are engine of nation’s growth and development. They will be the flag bearers of our knowledge and cultural heritage. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the progressive educational reforms have paved the way for the bright future of the younger generation, he said.

He asked the youth to take full advantage of the enormous opportunities available in diverse fields and contribute in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.

A publication on Human Values and Human Rights was also released on the occasion.

Prof. Vandana Singh, Vice Chancellor, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur; Prof. Prem Narayan Singh, Director IUCTE Varanasi; Dr. Shashikant Rai, Administrator and Dr. Kunwarbhanu Pratap Singh, Principal Khardiha Mahavidyalaya; Heads of various institutions, teachers and students were present.