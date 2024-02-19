IIIM hosts International Conference in Jammu

*Research works by ‘World Powers’ showcased in J&K

Sanjeev K Sharma

JAMMU, Feb 18: Remaining hot in discussions and debates even at the world level for diverse political reasons, interests and designs, the erstwhile J&K State after abrogation of its special status is now becoming a fertile ground for hosting successful international events wherein after the culmination of G20 meet in Kashmir a few months back, the elite research institute CSIR-IIIM organized a high-end international conference for three days which witnessed enlightening sessions from reputed scientists from top world powers like USA and even those from across the India some of which even had worked with ‘Missile Man of India’ and former Indian President – Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam.

While the local start-ups along with renowned brands like Zandu had exhibited their products at various stalls established on the sprawling lawns of Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), the auditorium and conference halls of the research institute remained busy with brainstorming scientific sessions throughout the event.

Big hoardings were erected throughout IIIM lawns showing progress in lavender and details of the start-ups helped by IIIM.

Nirmal Kumari, 50, from border village Jabowal near Arnia, running a start-up successfully with her husband for the last 25 years wherein they produce honey based products too had a stall where she had exhibited products of her start-up.

While interacting with this reporter she said that having a stall at the international conference has increased popularity of products their start-up produces.

On profits, she said that if conditions remain favourable, one may even earn in lakhs per month from honey and honey products and she urged others too for starting such ventures.

Shivani Waghmare, 25, a wild life researcher from Maharashtra who works with the start-up named ‘Nisargasutra’ informed that her work area included highlighting different types of tubers used by tribal people.

“We popularize tuber varieties for their nutritious and medicinal properties so that economic condition of tribal people growing these can be improved,” she said.

Prof. Domenico V. Delfino, Università Degli Studi di, Perugia, Italy, a physician informed that he worked clinically on bioactivity of medicinal plant extracts for the treatment of cancer and strengthening immune system.

When asked how his country takes Indian traditional medicines like Ayurveda, he said that Ayurvedic medicines are being used for centuries and are very valid.

“Medicinal plants used for Ayurvedic drugs have been tested in the last decade and their medicinal values have been validated by the modern technology,” he maintained adding: “Medicinal plants in India are central for health maintenance and are a part of life style here while in western world especially Europe, this centrality has been lost because of development of pharmaceutical industry that allows large scale drug production. The western world uses Ayurvedic drugs as complementary.”

Prof. Pulok Kumar Mukerjee, from Institute of Bio-resources and Sustainable Development, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology was one of the scientists who had even worked with Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam.

“We worked on bio-resource management mainly on developing bio-economy from bio-resources,” he said adding: “Our major area of emphasis is on development of medicinal plants and traditional medicines from where there is enough scope for developing drugs from nature and from ancestors’ knowledge.”

Prof. Mukerjee further said that at his organization the knowledge of ancestors is documented, validated and translated to develop drugs from natural resources.

The international event was the outcome of efforts by Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director CSIR-IIIM and was organized under his overall supervision.

On culmination of the event Dr. Ahmed said that IIIM progressed a lot under the mentorship of Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO.

“CSIR-IIIM is now marching towards international collaboration in research works,” he said adding: “Scientists at IIIM are focused on doing research having global impact.”

The chief guest at valedictory function was Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Gupta, Principal and Dean, GMC Jammu.

More than 100 distinguished invited speakers, from nearly 20 countries including United States of America, United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Ghana etc delivered their talks while 700 participants from all over India participated in the congregation of scientists.